Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,613. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

