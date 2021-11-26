Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE HI traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,613. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
