HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

