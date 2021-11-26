Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCXLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $$10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

