HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.