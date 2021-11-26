HNP Capital LLC Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

GWW opened at $498.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $501.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

