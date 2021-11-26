Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

