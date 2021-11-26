Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMLP. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

