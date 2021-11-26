Hollencrest Capital Management Has $542,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.