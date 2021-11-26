Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $274,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

