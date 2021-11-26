Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $274,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

