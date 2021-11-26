Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $12,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $704,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

