Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

