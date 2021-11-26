Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Booking by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,688.07.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,323.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,437.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,309.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 253.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

