Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $223,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.