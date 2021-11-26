Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $223,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

HACK stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.