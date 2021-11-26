Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) received a C$48.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

HCG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

Shares of HCG opened at C$43.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.15. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

