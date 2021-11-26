Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HMC opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

