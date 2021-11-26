Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,651. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

