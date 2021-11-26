Hord (HORD) One Day Volume Hits $624,538.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Hord has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $624,538.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.96 or 0.07455245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,582.91 or 1.00402803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

