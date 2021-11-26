Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

