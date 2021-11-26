Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

HST opened at $17.52 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

