Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.71 ($12.37).

HWDN opened at GBX 890.40 ($11.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 612.80 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 912.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 882.12.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

