HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HOYA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $160.44 on Monday. HOYA has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.39.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.