HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $33.78. HP shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 250,364 shares.

The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

