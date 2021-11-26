HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 17.10 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.72. HSS Hire Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market cap of £119.10 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.