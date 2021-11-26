HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 17.10 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.72. HSS Hire Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market cap of £119.10 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.