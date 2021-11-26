Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 91,738 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

