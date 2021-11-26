Huobi BTC Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $54,546.88 or 0.99956751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $8.52 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

