Hush (HUSH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $423.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Hush has a market cap of $773,026.82 and approximately $423.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00480641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00200326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00101101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004274 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.