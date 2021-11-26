Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) CEO Purchases $1,364,520.00 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

