I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

IMAB stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

