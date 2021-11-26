iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

ICAD opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

