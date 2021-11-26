ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.