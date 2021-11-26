Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.74. 1,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICVX. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $35,249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $23,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

