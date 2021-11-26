Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ideanomics alerts:

This table compares Ideanomics and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 29.48 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -4.66 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 608.15 $69.78 million $1.06 5.69

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -84.79% -46.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.64%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 103.98%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.