IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $92,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $622.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

