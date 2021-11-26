IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

