IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.05 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,842,701 shares of company stock worth $158,331,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.