IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 403 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Z opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

