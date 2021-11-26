IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 66 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NYSE:SNA opened at $215.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.