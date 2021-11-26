IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cable One by 4.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,814.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,807.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,870.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537 shares of company stock worth $2,945,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

