IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 295 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after buying an additional 198,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

