IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 198.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

