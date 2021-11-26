IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 89,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,638.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

