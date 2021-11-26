IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

