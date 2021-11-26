IFP Advisors Inc Has $99,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

