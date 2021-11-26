IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2,478.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,410. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $222.40 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.58 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.91. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

