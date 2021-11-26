IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $114,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $9,853,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $942,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

