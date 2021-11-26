IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 803 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

