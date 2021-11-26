IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.