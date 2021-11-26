IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,904 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of FANG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

