IFP Advisors Inc Sells 325 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.